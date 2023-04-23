Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 804.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 801.6 feet by next Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&