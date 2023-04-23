MANKATO — Construction is resuming on a pair of costly but long-awaited Mankato parks projects with budgets and timetables mostly intact.
The $6.4 million youth softball complex being created at Thomas Park is actually well ahead of the original completion date, boosting the odds that the facility will be ready in time for an inaugural tournament slated for June 10 and 11.
"Currently Thomas Park is on schedule and is planned to be completed by May 26, weather permitting," said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
At Tourtellotte Park, the $8.4 million renovation, modernization and expansion of the municipal pool complex, which began in October, will continue for another 13 months. Although the construction will wipe out the entire 2023 swimming season, work is so far on schedule for completion by May 24, 2024.
"The Tourtellotte pool project is progressing well," McCarty said. "Work is continuing on the bathhouse and will be starting on the pool as the weather warms."
Along with major improvements to the historic Depression-era bathhouse and new pool amenities, Tourtellotte Park will also be the site of a second unrelated project to add pickleball courts starting next month. The $589,000 project will add six pickleball courts to the half-dozen already there and create a concrete plaza between the two sets of courts that could eventually be equipped with bleachers, shade structures and picnic tables.
Dirt Merchant Inc. won the construction contract for the pickleball work earlier this month with a bid of $561,000 — above the $523,000 engineer's estimate but the lowest of three bids submitted. City leaders had budgeted $475,000 in park funds for the project and will use $114,000 in federal economic stimulus funds allocated by Congress in 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.
The work is to be completed by Sept. 29.
Some of the most visible work on the pool complex, such as a new zero-depth entry pool offering water features for young swimmers and a large water slide, will begin this spring with the arrival of warmer weather. But renovations to the interior of the stone bathhouse progressed even during the colder months.
Other than some smaller change orders, which McCarty said are not unexpected with an older building like the bathhouse, the work is on budget. Some contract changes to be approved at Monday night's City Council meeting will add about $18,000 to the project cost.
The construction portion of the budget for the Thomas Park softball complex has risen by $36,000 to $5.98 million, but the project is well ahead of the original anticipated completion of July.
"Most of the work with the new buildings should be completed by the end of April," McCarty said of restroom and concessions buildings.
Turf work on the northern fields is done, and the remaining work will be focused on the completion of the new "championship field," including installation of artificial turf. Other work dependent on warmer temperatures such as paving and landscaping also had to await the arrival of spring.
The softball complex, which is adjacent to East High School, was designed with youth-sized dimensions, creating a facility for younger softball players the equal of the multi-field youth baseball complex near Rosa Parks Elementary School.
After the City Council approved the project last year, local softball enthusiasts decided to create a new tournament for 12-and-under and 10-and-under teams to be held annually in Mankato the second weekend of June immediately following the state high school girls’ softball tournament in North Mankato's Caswell Park.
The expectation was that the initial "Mankato Championship Open” tournament would have to rely on fields at Jaycee Park and Sibley Park. The fast work on Thomas Park now has organizers planning to hold all games at Thomas and Jaycee, which was also recently updated and is less than 1.5 miles from Thomas.
