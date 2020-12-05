MANKATO — The season started late and ended quickly, but there was enough time for 18 players from Mankato West, Mankato East and St. Clair/Loyola to earn spots on the Mankato Elks all-city football team, as chosen by local media.
All three teams won a playoff game this fall.
West senior Wyatt Block, who has committed to Northern State, was a three-year starter and two-year captain, leading the team with 541 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. He also made 29 tackles with 3 tackles for loss and two sacks.
West senior Max Goertzen was a two-year starter and safety and receiver. He made 23 receptions for 354 yards and three touchdowns. He also made 26 tackles and one interception.
West senior Owen Johnson, who has committed to St. Thomas, was a three-year starter at linebacker, safety and running back. He made 36 tackles and one interception. He also rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns.
West junior Mekhi Collins started three seasons at receiver and two seasons at cornerback. He caught 23 passes for 395 yards and nine touchdowns. He also made two interceptions.
West junior Zander Dittbenner was in his first season at quarterback after starting at linebacker in 2019. He completed 63 of 103 passes for 1,057 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
West junior Ryan Haley was team’s leading tackler in his second season as the starting middle linebacker. He made 60 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and three sacks.
West junior Gannon Rosenfeld had a breakout season at defensive end, leading the team with seven sacks. He had 48 tackles, with 18 tackles for loss.
West junior Tanner Shumski was a two-year starter at center and defensive tackle. He made 15 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
East senior Tanner Borchardt received all-district honors, playing receiver, tight end and defensive end. He made 24 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he made 8.5 tackles for loss.
East senior Jared Grams, an all-district selection, played receiver and defensive back. He led the team in receiving yards, returned punts and tied with Puohlrah Gong for the most interceptions. He also started some at quarterback in 2019.
East senior linebacker Jaden Froehlich was named his team’s defensive player of the year, and he was an all-district honorable-mention selection. He led the team with 54.5 total tackles, with 9.5 tackles for loss.
East senior Eli Olson, who has committed to Minnesota Duluth, was the Big Southeast District Blue Division co-lineman of the year. He was also named East’s top lineman. A three-year starter, Olson played a key role in protection for East’s top two passing seasons in program history.
Junior quarterback Jacob Eggert, another all-district selection, was named East’s offensive player of the year. He set school records with 21 completions against Rochester Mayo and 1,422 yards passing this season. He is tied for second in career touchdown passes, fourth in career completions and fourth in career passing yards.
St. Clair/Loyola senior Logan Carlson was named the district’s player of the year, playing quarterback, receiver and defensive back. He was named the team’s offensive MVP becoming the first 1,000-yard passer in program history. He accounted for 2,025 yards of offense, completing 59 of 136 passes for 1,102 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushing for 544 yards and four touchdowns and making four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Spartans senior Caleb Fogal was an all-district linebacker after not playing as a sophomore and junior. He made 67 tackles with 18 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Spartans senior Max Hoosline was a three-year starter at receiver and two-year starter as an outside linebacker and defensive back. He earned all-district honors after making 22 receptions for 463 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 21.05 yards per catch. He also made 19 tackles, with 4 tackles for loss.
Spartans senior Logan Marzinske, a starter at running back and linebacker, was the team’s co-MVP and an all-district selection. He rushed for 515 yards and five touchdowns and made 51 tackles and three fumble recoveries. He had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
Spartans junior Thomas Loeffler, another all-district selection, was a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines. He helped the Spartans have a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019 and 1,000-yard passer this season. He made 55 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and one sack.
There will be no all-city banquet because of COVID-19 concerns. The players will receive a sweatshirt and plaque to commemorate the award.
