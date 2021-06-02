ST. CLAIR — A Good Thunder man and a Mankato woman were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of St. Clair.
Benjamin John Gruenzner, 43, of Good Thunder and Shari Lynn Buckmister, 72, of Mankato were each taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the 5:15 p.m. crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Gruenzner, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker, and Buckmister, driving a 2004 Ford Explorer, were both northbound on Highway 83 when they collided at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 90, according to the Patrol. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.