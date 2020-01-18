It'll soon be official. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement, which took effect way back in 1994. This is a very good thing for which President Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats can claim collective credit.
The representatives and senators who refused to take yes for an answer — we're looking at you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders and (yes, even) Chuck Schumer — make mockery of the claim that they can see anything clearly in the age of Trump.
The USMCA was so-so in its initial Trumpian incarnation; thanks to a slew of improvements made in negotiations between Democrats and the administration, it got far better.
Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer fell for the classic political mistake of letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.
