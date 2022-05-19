Christi Smith has a confession to make. She doesn’t know why she keeps getting cast as nuns.
But come June, she will be back donning the black and white for the 10th time as she plays Sister Mary Regina, the mother superior, in the Highland Summer Theatre production of “Nunsense” at Minnesota State University.
“Maybe it’s because there are a lot of singing nun roles, and I just happen to be a singer,” she hypothesized. “Maybe it’s just that I can really rock a full habit.”
Or maybe it runs in the family. Her mother played the mother superior role at least three times, Smith said, and she hopes she has a prayer of living up to the Rev. Mother she worked with and saw the most.
Whatever the reason, it certainly has become a habit for the performer who has appeared in 20 HST productions since her husband, Steven, became lighting designer for the department in 1999. In addition, after this summer she will have played all five Little Sisters of Hoboken featured in “Nunsense.”
If you’re following along in your hymnal, you’ve probably figured out that not all of her Mankato appearances have been as sisters, and not all of her sisterly roles here have been in Mankato during the summer. Here are her MSU roles by the “nun”bers:
• Highland Summer Theatre: 2006, Sr. Mary Amnesia in “Nunsense,” 2012 Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music” and 2019, Sr. Mary Lazarus in “Sister Act.”
• MSU Mainstage: 2022 Mother Abbess in “The Sound of Music.”
• Elsewhere: Sr. Osmina in “Suor Angelica,” 1997, University of Northern Iowa Opera Theatre; Sr. Mary Leo in “Nunsense,” 1994, Theatre Cedar Rapids; Sr. Robert Anne in “Nunsense,” 1991, Brucemore in Cedar Rapids; Sr. Hubert in “Nunsense,” 1990, The Old Creamery Theatre, Garrison, Iowa; and ensemble in “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” 1988, UNI Opera Theatre. The last was fun, she said, “because we all got our heads cut off at the end.”
“Nunsense” will be the second show of the two-show Highland Summer Theatre season. It follows Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” which doesn’t have a nun in the cast.
The last time MSU did “Nunsense” nearly 20 years ago, it was Nick Wayne’s debut as musical director. He plays that role again this year, as well as being co-artistic director with Matt Caron, the department’s managing director. Caron will direct both shows.
“This is light, light summer theater,” Wayne said of the shows. “You’re going to have a good time. You’re going to get in out of the heat for a while and sit in some air conditioning.” He also said you’ll leave feeling good.
For the second year, the season will be two shows as opposed to the four-show season that was traditional for more than 50 years. With shows here done by mid-June, students have the chance to explore other summer stock opportunities, he said, and faculty members get more than a few weeks off in the summer as they did when the four shows went into July.
Faculty are available to help students prepare audition pieces — or even record an audition piece for theater companies still using video auditions. He said the decision was made by the department with the best of intentions.
Smith admits she was called to be a performer very early in life. Both parents are actors and directors, and attending rehearsals or being in shows with them often served as a babysitter when she was young. It’s a family tradition that continues with her two daughters, both of whom are theater majors at MSU.
Besides being the daughter of a mother superior, Smith is also mother to a sister. Her daughter, Cadence, appeared with her in MSU’s season-ending “The Sound of Music” in April. It’s a bit of a miracle, having three generations of nuns in one family!
“My mother is a very talented, skilled and experienced actress, so it will be a challenge to find my own version of the mother superior,” she said. “She recently reminded me that she was the age I am now when she first donned the habit. She’s very proud that I’m stepping into her sensible shoes.”
There are a couple of prayers yet to be answered, however, as Smith has at least two nun roles she still hopes to play.
“Top of the list is Sister Aloysius in ‘Doubt’ by John Patrick Shanley,” she admits. “It’s another role my mother has done, and it would be a wonderful role to sink my teeth into.
“I would also love to play the mother superior, Sr. Miriam Ruth, in John Pielmeier’s ‘Agnes of God.’ Both of these are plays I love because they ask questions which are difficult to answer. They make us think.”
Although she has been in “Nunsense” four times before, she looks forward to playing her fifth Little Sister of Hoboken.
Obviously, she knows the story, she knows the characters, she knows the vocal challenges of each role, and she knows how they all come together.
You could say she’s a creature of habit.
