GREEN BAY, WIS. — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 Sunday.
Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six catches for 58 yards.
Washington's Adrian Peterson became just the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score. He now has 14,036 yards in a 13-year career. Curtis Martin is fifth all-time with 14,101 yards.
