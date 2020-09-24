Abdi Sabrie

Age: 61
Occupation: Academic advisor
City of residence: Eagle Lake
Do you or did you have children in the district? Four current students at Eagle Lake Elementary, Prairie Winds Middle School and East High School. Three adult children graduated from Mankato East and went on to MSU, South Central College, and Bethany Lutheran College.
Do you have prior civic service experience? I am a current school board member with five years experience. I am founding member and vice chair of the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. I have served as a commissioner for Region Nine Development Commission. Former Mankato Public Safety Advisory Board. Former Blue Earth County Corrections Advisory Board, and many other roles.
Why are you running for School Board?
I am seeking re-election after serving for five years on the board. I have learned a lot in the last five years, and am in a position to contribute to an educated meaningful change for improved and equitable public education for all.
As a 2018 Bush Fellow, I traveled in four continents and visited many countries like Canada, Finland, Taiwan and Gambia, to comparatively learn about K-12 public education globally, to help deliver effective and efficient public education for Mankato and Minnesota.
As a founding board member and vice chair for the the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, I helped deliver streamlined teacher licensing for Minnesota.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
My top priority as a School Board member would be to continue erasing "The Gap" of education outcomes for different student groups. To create autonomy and space for teachers to innovate and produce better outcomes. Living wage for paraprofessionals, food workers, maintenance workers and other staff. Help create agile systems that withstand pandemics and budget challenges.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
The District should make curriculum inclusive and respectable to all cultures and student groups. The District should raise the morale of teachers and staff by paying living wage and create autonomy and space to innovate for teachers. District Budget should continue to plan sustainable budgets for ups and downs.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
The most significant challenges the district faces are sustaining the impact of COVID-19 and continue improving education achievement gaps for different students groups, retain quality teachers and staff, to continue delivering education efficiently and effectively.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Yes, there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district, confirmed by the outcome data, and it should be addressed through the current ongoing equity assessments and by implementing the recommended outcomes.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
No, not under the current pandemic and budget challenges.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
The district's response so far has been deliberative and through consensus, and priorities for early 2021 should be budget restraints through attrition.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Budget cuts are necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic and spending reductions are already at play through attrition.
