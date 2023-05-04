Many years ago, Sir Isaac Newton shared his observation about actions having consequences after watching an apple falling from a tree. Even though everyone accepts that statement as fact, sometimes it’s hard to remember.
Especially when an action is so much fun you don’t want to think about the consequences beyond the next half an hour. This is especially true when it comes to dining out. Imagine you’re having dinner in a new restaurant, one already renowned for massive portions and margaritas served in goblets that resemble goldfish bowls.
Yes, you are aware that Diet Coke is on the menu, but you still opt for one — or two — of those mega margaritas even though you know that, by performing that action, you’ve just launched your own personal caloric Titanic, and once that ship has been set to sea you might as well finish the basket of warmed tortilla chips and ask for another because you’re already sunk.
Sometimes, though, consequences aren’t what we expect them to be. For example, a few years ago our oldest son moved into a dog-free apartment. What to do with his 70-pound puppy, Bailey?
“Will you watch her?” our son asked. “It’s only for a while.”
In the language of parenting, “a while” often translates into “eternity,” but since we love our son and his dog, Bailey came home with us.
“What about the cats?” I asked my husband because, even though we had another dog, our two cats are notoriously unfriendly toward all other creatures, including most humans. “How will they get along with Bailey?”
“They’ll get used to her,” Mark said optimistically. “It might take a few weeks, but they’ll all be fine.”
A clearer example of a consequence not turning out the way we expected could not be found since not only did the cats NOT get used to Bailey, they took one look at her and headed down to the basement where they have lived for the past three years, venturing upstairs only at night when they can claw the furniture without any of us around to yell at them.
This is far from an ideal situation since we now have the un-fun stuff of cat ownership (cleaning the kitty litter box, taking them to the vet and buying those ridiculously expensive cat treats they demand whenever we go downstairs to toss in a load of laundry) without any of the fun cat stuff such as sitting in your lap and purring or watching them make those funny growly cat noises as they gaze through the window at birds they want to eat.
Sometimes I think it would be nice if actions came with bright orange, plastic wrapped consequences warnings like the ones stuck on lawn mowers that warn you not to stick your hand in the machine while it's running.
(WARNING: Bring a new pet into you already overcrowded and increasingly pet hair-filled household might raise everyone’s blood pressure and increase your desire to run away and assume a new identity.)
I’m not sure how such a warning system could be put into place. I suspect God would have to be in charge and since he already gave us a built-in warning system called a brain, I don’t think it’s going to happen. The only problem with that current built-in warning system is the sad fact so many of us neglect to engage it.
Back to Sir Isaac Newton who, after watching that apple tumble to the ground, profoundly remarked, “What goes up, must come down.” Yep. The only problem is that unlike an apple falling from a tree, there are many occasions when a consequence isn’t even close to what we expect it to be and while that might make life more interesting, it also explains the far greater attraction of a margarita over a Diet Coke any day of the week.
