Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.