Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 4F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 4F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.