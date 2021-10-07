Akito Hirose profile

There were big expectations for sophomore defenseman Akito Hirose when he arrived at Minnesota State last season, and he lived up to the hype.
With three key defensemen from the previous year’s team graduating, Hirose instantly found himself in the lineup on a nightly basis playing in many different roles.
He finished fourth on MSU with 14 assists and led the team at plus-18. He vision and passing ability quickly made him a regular on the MSU power play.
“He’s a guy that plays in all situations for us,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of Hirose at CCHA media day. “His puck poise and really just his demeanor around the rink endears him to both coaches and his teammates. He’ll have a lot on his plate early.”
Hirose was named the WCHA’s Rookie of the Year in 2020-21 and was a third-team All-WCHA selection.
He also earned one of two defensemen slots on the CCHA’s preseason all-conference team prior to the 2021-22 season.
