Minnesota State entered the season planning to lean heavily on freshman defenseman Akito Hirose, and he delivered in every way.
Hirose was voted the WCHA Rookie of the Year and also earned third-team All-WCHA honors. He led the Mavericks at plus-18.
He finished with 15 points and was constantly a key cog on MSU's power play.
“Good things happen when he’s on the ice more often than bad things,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in March. “It goes in their net more often than it goes in our net when it’s even strength, so he’s not just doing it on the power play. He does a good job of getting us out of our end and into the opposition’s end with possession.”
