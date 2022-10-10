My letter is to question Susan Akland about her comments during the forum regarding the results of the 2020 election.
I am wondering why she can’t be forthright and state she does or does not believe the election results. She seems to be beating around the bush.
I have been an election judge for many years. I take my job very seriously. I am honest and a trustworthy election judge. I am honored to do the work I do during elections.
The people I work with are all good, honest people doing their very best to make sure the elections are honest, above board and something all citizens can believe in.
Susan seems to find it easy to question the results of the election but when you put a name and face to the election judges, Warren Michels, now what do you say?
Warren Michels
Mankato
