ST. PETER — State Rep.-elect Susan Akland's victory over Rep. Jeff Brand has been confirmed following a recount of more than 23,000 ballots cast in the Minnesota House District 19A, which includes North Mankato and St. Peter.
Brand, a first-term Democrat from St. Peter, trailed Brand by 111 votes following the initial count of the Nov. 3 election results. The recount he requested increased Akland's vote total by three to 11,624 and boosted Brand's tally by six to 11,516 — a 49% to 48.5% victory for the St. Peter Republican.
The latest in a line of Democrats representing Nicollet County in the House going back to 2004, Brand conceded shortly after the recount results were announced by the Minnesota secretary of state.
“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank the folks of District 19A for the opportunity to represent them at the Capitol," Brand wrote in a statement issued at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. "Thank you to the wonderful volunteers and election judges who gave up time this week to make this recount go as smoothly as possible."
The small-business owner and former St. Peter City Council member also congratulated Akland, a retired registered nurse who was making her first run for public office.
“I believe wholeheartedly in the work that happens at the Legislature. I want to congratulate my opponent and wish her luck in the coming two years," Brand said. "The path ahead is not easy, but when we come together around our shared values, we can do anything.”
Along with all of Nicollet County, District 19A includes some neighborhoods on Mankato’s northern and western edges and a sliver of southwestern Le Sueur County including Kasota.
