MANKATO — Minnesota State Senior Deputy Athletic Director for External Operations Paul Allan is retiring from MSU on Dec. 16, it was announced Tuesday.
Allan has led MSU's athletic communications for over 37 years, a run longer than any currently serving athletic communications professional at a Minnesota college or university.
"To say I've always felt fortunate to have landed in Mankato when I did would be an understatement," Allan said in a press release. "Minnesota State Athletics has progressed significantly over the years, and it's been a lot of fun documenting the stories of our tremendous student-athletes, coaches, staff and teams along the way."
A reception to celebrate Allan's career will be held Monday, Dec. 12 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Johnson Alumni Room.
