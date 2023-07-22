NEW ULM — Cael Willaert hit a grand slam for Mankato American in a 7-3 win over New Ulm Gold in the Sub-State tournament title game Saturday at Johnson Park.
Trailing 3-0, Willaert’s slam put American up for good.
Riston Wojcik went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for American, and Derek Rundle finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Dylan Kopesky had a hit and a walk.
Nicholas Werk tossed six innings and got the win on the mound
With the win, American advances to the state tournament. The tournament will be July 27-30 at Rochester.
