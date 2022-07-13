“The clas­sics can con­sole. But not enough.” wrote Derek Wal­cott, a poet who often found lim­it­ed lit­er­ary con­so­la­tion in Greek mythol­o­gy, as he wrote about his Caribbean world. For Este­ban Rodríguez in his poem, ​“37 El mun­do”, the clas­sics, with their allu­sions and myths, are not enough of a con­so­la­tion to cap­ture the labors of his father. In the end, his father’s hero­ism is root­ed in the grit and real­ism of a world of labor and strug­gle, and the truth­ful retelling of the sto­ry of his father is enough to cre­ate a new hybrid mythol­o­gy of self.

37 El mundo

Even in dreams, your father is working,

and in the version you’d been having for weeks,

he lifts a large replica of the world, places it

on his back, and because his body here defies

logic and physics, carries it up a hill, which,

after you wake up, you know is a metaphor

for twelve-hour shifts, for pounding nails

into wood, for sliding steel into slots again

and again, and for the days when his back

is shaped into a crooked punctuation,

and his feet, marking the floor into a hieroglyph,

have lost more of their purpose, becoming quiet

when he gets home, so that all you see of him

is not comparisons to language, but two

swollen limbs, a body reclined on a La-Z-Boy,

a father relieved to call this silence his own.

