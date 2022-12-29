This poem will be my state­ment for a rather abrupt and unex­pect­ed end­ing to my role as the edi­tor of Amer­i­can Life in Poet­ry. The poem is one of resilience — the resilience of my ances­tors and those that car­ry the fact of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade as a defin­ing moment in our mak­ing. It is also a poem about resilience, about look­ing hope­ful­ly, even if with some cau­tion, to the future, and I believe that Mar­guerite Har­rold and Ber Ane­na who have been labor­ing with me to make Amer­i­can Life in Poet­ry a week­ly occa­sion, share this spir­it. My great hope is that the lega­cy left by Ted Koos­er will be con­tin­ued into the future.

Land Ho

I cannot speak the languages

spoken in that vessel,

cannot read the beads

promising salvation.

I know this only,

that when the green of land

appeared like light

after the horror of this crossing,

we straightened our backs

and faced the simplicity

of new days with flame.

I know I have the blood of survivors

coursing through my veins;

I know the lament of our loss

must warm us again and again

down in the belly of the whale,

here in the belly of the whale

where we are still searching for homes.

We sing laments so old, so true,

then straighten our backs again.

