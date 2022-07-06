In her poem, “Scarf”, Rita Dove, with inimitable delicacy, efficiency, and grace, captures something of the way in which our sensate bodies are often the true legislators of beauty. Here, the sense of touch is celebrated through a beautiful image that evokes just how much our need to feel is as essential as breathing.
Scarf
Whoever claims beauty
lies in the eye
of the beholder
has forgotten the music
silk makes settling
across a bared
neck: skin never touched
so gently except
by a child
or a lover.
