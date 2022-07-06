In her poem, ​“Scarf”, Rita Dove, with inim­itable del­i­ca­cy, effi­cien­cy, and grace, cap­tures some­thing of the way in which our sen­sate bod­ies are often the true leg­is­la­tors of beau­ty. Here, the sense of touch is cel­e­brat­ed through a beau­ti­ful image that evokes just how much our need to feel is as essen­tial as breathing.

Scarf

Whoever claims beauty

lies in the eye

of the beholder

has forgotten the music

silk makes settling

across a bared

neck: skin never touched

so gently except

by a child

or a lover.

