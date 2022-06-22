This poem cap­tures one of the pecu­liar, pri­vate deals that we some­times make in a world that seems to be march­ing on, com­plete­ly out of our con­trol. Some might call it a prayer, or a spell, or a strange vow, char­ac­ter­ized by a cer­tain mag­i­cal hope against real­i­ty. Huey labels it a ​“fairy tale" — a deeply haunt­ing expres­sion of the famil­iar fear we have of ​“the bill” com­ing due.

Fairy Tale

My father cuts off his thumb with a circular saw.

A tiny magical man makes me an offer.

I cannot refuse. My father’s thumb grows back.

The price I have agreed to pay is too great;

I cannot bear to say its name aloud. In the corner

of every room I enter, the tiny magical man

crouches, nameless and cruel. Not today, he says.

Not today. One day, I will enter a room and he will

not be there, and I will know the bill has come due.

A phone will ring. I will answer. A stranger’s voice

will mispronounce my name, apologize,

hesitate. In this brief silence, foolish hope will bloom.

