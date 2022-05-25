There is a stretch of childhood that can be filled with such vivid images, yet it is often hard to determine whether what is being recalled is memory of our experience, or a memory of what we have been told. Jessica Abughattas’ poem, “Watching My Mother”, ends with such optimism and confidence, even though the details of what she remembers are a stylized and beautiful version of disquiet. In this elegant poem, she enacts the strange magic of how we often organize memory in a manner that allows us to survive.
Watching My Mother
Beside the Ford Thunderbird,
a suitcase splayed open.
She collects her clothes
from the driveway.
The yellow jumper collapses
into a million threads of saffron.
She keeps dropping them.
They wither and dissolve,
petal by petal
into pavement.
Her hands are rivers.
Her eyes, mascara bats.
Her hair is crying.
I am five and perfect.
