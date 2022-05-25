There is a stretch of child­hood that can be filled with such vivid images, yet it is often hard to deter­mine whether what is being recalled is mem­o­ry of our expe­ri­ence, or a mem­o­ry of what we have been told. Jes­si­ca Abughat­tas’ poem, ​“Watch­ing My Moth­er”, ends with such opti­mism and con­fi­dence, even though the details of what she remem­bers are a styl­ized and beau­ti­ful ver­sion of dis­qui­et. In this ele­gant poem, she enacts the strange mag­ic of how we often orga­nize mem­o­ry in a man­ner that allows us to survive.

Watching My Mother

Beside the Ford Thunderbird,

a suitcase splayed open.

She collects her clothes

from the driveway.

The yellow jumper collapses

into a million threads of saffron.

She keeps dropping them.

They wither and dissolve,

petal by petal

into pavement.

Her hands are rivers.

Her eyes, mascara bats.

Her hair is crying.

I am five and perfect.

