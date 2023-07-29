The Free Press

ROCHESTER — Mankato American defeated Sartell in the opening round of bracket play Saturday, before falling to Eden Prairie in the semifinals of the American Legion baseball state tournament.

In a 9-1 win over Sartell, Nicholas Werk allowed one earned run over seven innings to get the win. Werk also went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs. Cael Willaert and Dylan Kopesky each had two hits and two RBIs.

In a 6-2 loss to Eden Prairie, Owen Studtmann allowed just one earned run over seven innings. Willaert and Landon Metcalfe each had three hits.

American will play in the third-place game at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

