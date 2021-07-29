SARTELL — The Mankato American Legion baseball team split its first two games of pool play at the state tournament, beating Austin 5-3 and losing to Osseo 6-5 Thursday.

In the victory, Calin Jacobs got the win, allowing one earned run over four innings. Ben Snaza got the save.

Jake Schreiber went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Grant Hermer finished 2 for 5. American got 15 hits in the win.

Osseo hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the seventh in American’s loss.

Jared Grams went 3 for 3 with a homer, while Hermer was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

American (24-9) continues pool play against Eden Prairie at 6 p.m. Friday.

