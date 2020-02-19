MANKATO — Cambria is bring its anti-vaping campaign to Mankato high schools.
The “They Lied. We Know.” campaign educates teens about the dangers of smoking e-cigarettes. The Project for Teens peer-to-peer education group is helping put on local events.
A kickoff rally will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at West High School.
An information kiosk with prizes will be at the East vs West varsity basketball games on Thursday and Friday at West.
The kiosk also will be set up on select mornings at both high schools through March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.