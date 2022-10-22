Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play.
Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.
Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from deep.
INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).
Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.