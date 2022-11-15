Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.