Grain prices at Tuesday's close.
(Crystal Valley, Madelia)
Corn 3.95
Soybeans 11.09
age 87, former Mankato resident and Blue Earth County Commissioner, died November 8, 2020 at the Wasilla Hospital in Alaska. Services scheduled for summer 2021. To sign the guestbook or leave a condolence, please go to www.mankatomortuary.com
Herrick, Joan of Burnsville, 79, formerly LeSueur died 11/12. Memorial Service Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Burnsville. 11 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Survived by Husband, Jack and family. koldenfuneralhome.com
