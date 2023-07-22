MANKATO — Bradd Asher went 4 for 5 with two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 16-2 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday at ISG Field.
Kip Fougerousse finished 3 for 6 with a double and an RBI for Mankato, while Kai Roberts went 2 for 4 with two walks and two RBIs.
Mack Crowley allowed two earned runs over five innings to get the win. Tanner Shumski tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
The MoonDogs host the Mud Puppies again at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
