NORTH PORT, FLA. — Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz struck out three and allowed a home run to DH Trevor Larnach in a 4-2 spring training victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
Shea Langeliers, the ninth overall pick last year, hit a two-run home run against the Twins' Caleb Thielbar.
Jhoulys Chacín struck out two in his two-inning start for the Twins, and Zack Littell fanned three in two innings.
Josh Donaldson, who signed a four-year, $92 million contracts with the Twins rather than return to Atlanta, didn’t make the trip.
