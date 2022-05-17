MANKATO — With several western Division I men's hockey teams looking for a conference home, the Central Collegiate Hockey Association seemed like a logical fit.
Expansion came to fruition Tuesday, as the league announced it has granted membership to Augustana. The CCHA's Board of Directors unanimously voted to make the Vikings the league's ninth team.
Augustana, which is located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, broke ground on Midco Arena last October. The 3,000-plus seat arena will be the home of the Vikings when they begin play in the 2023-24 season.
The Vikings will play a 16-game transitional conference schedule in 2023-24 and 2024-25, with one series against each league opponent. They'll play a full league schedule for the first time in 2025-26.
This story will be updated later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.