ROSEMONT, ILL. — Stacey McManus hit a two-run double for the Aussie Peppers on Thursday night in a 10-2 loss to the Chicago Bandits in a National Pro Fastpitch game at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Leigh Godfrey went 2 for 3 for the Peppers, who had six hits to Chicago's 10.
Coley Ries, the former Mankato East and Minnesota State pitcher, pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the Peppers against her former pro team.
The Peppers (9-24) and Bandits will play again at 7:30 p.m. today.
