Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 35F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 35F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.