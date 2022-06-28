You might not like this heat, but your tomatoes and peppers do — assuming they have adequate soil moisture.
The best time to water is early morning so your plants can dry off if they accidentally get wet. Yes, this would be the reminder to water at the soil level, not the plant itself. Of course, the plants get wet when it rains, but let’s do what we can to minimize those times.
Watering at night creates a humid condition for a longer period of time because it’s usually cooler so plants don’t dry as quickly. This is a much better environment to invite fungus issues into the garden.
Overhead sprinklers would be the most inefficient and wasteful way to water. Using a garden hose hand driven by you is better. Drip, soaker or irrigation hoses are a great choice for efficiency.
This week I’m getting straw around the base of my pepper and tomato plants to reduce soil splash and also reduce evaporation. For most of us, our vegetable plants likely aren’t huge yet and consuming lots of water. Normally, plants should receive 1-2 inches per week total in 2 applications.
With this very hot weather, it may be best to water more frequently. Plants in containers placed in the sun should be moved to part shade during the heatwave if possible.
If you have perennials, shrubs or trees in pots, water them daily and wait for conditions to cool off before installing. Keep them partially shaded.
Ninebark and hydrangeas galore
I resisted this year. Zero plants were ordered with my name and address on them. I couldn’t, however, pass up taking a peek of shrubs that were on sale. Six Diablo Ninebarks and 10 Endless Summer Hydrangeas variety Summer Crush later, I was unresisted.
I love the foliages of these plants next to each other. The hydrangea flowers are stunning. The corners of a small hillside I mow are difficult to mow. Forward, backup, forward, backup . . . you get the picture.
Each of the two corners will have three Ninebarks in the back and fronted with five hydrangeas. The mower will advise me on the exact placement since that is the main reason for planting these gorgeous hydrangeas. As soon as it cools down, I can establish a mowing line in one pass, with no backing up. Next step is to eradicate any grass weeds in the proposed planting area.
These hydrangeas like full sun to partial shade and are on the smaller size: 18” to 36” tall and wide. Their big leafy
green foliage looks great paired with the bronzy smaller-leafed Ninebark. The Ninebark also blooms but it’s smaller and I mostly choose it for its foliage color.
Know your soil
If your soil is high in clay, digging a large hole for a tree or shrub can be a chore.
When your soil is like this, you need a planting hole about twice the size of the container the plant is in. Roots will always take the easiest path when growing. If the soil is hard clay, the roots may continue to wind around themselves inside the root ball where the potting soil is. In this case, they may last a year or two and you will wonder why it died.
To prepare a planting hole in clay, put about half your excavated soil in a wheelbarrow. To that add some medium weight potting or bagged garden soil — about a 50/50 mix — half bagged mix half and your soil. Center the plant in the space and fill in with your mixture, breaking up any large clods. Gently tamp it down as you fill it in to avoid any air pockets. It’s more work, but success is the goal.
Farmers market continues
The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street.
The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Stop by for vegetable and flowering plants grown locally by Country Gardens, Under the Sun Herbs & Leuer Gardens to name a few. Asparagus, green onions, radish, rhubarb a plenty. Homemade soap products, pieby the Pie Peddler & Pietsch’s, baked goods (by me at Market Bakery), textiles at Finnspiration & Juniper Berries, hand crafted items, bird house gourds by Musser Produce, Beans local brewed coffee, spice mixes, farm fresh eggs, local grown meats from J & D Farms and Tom’s breakfast sandwich.
Weekday markets which are 3:30-6 p.m Tuesdays and Thursdays, also located at the Best Buy parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.