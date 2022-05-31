This has to be a record. Finally planted tomatoes and peppers on May 29th, two weeks past the usual date. Does that mean we will still get a crop? Of course. I purchased my plants two weeks ago and was waiting for the weather to improve and the winds to calm down.
Single stem plants like tomatoes and peppers are more susceptible to breakage than most other vegetables. To help offer some wind protection, I use large #10 cans as a collar around the plants. You can also cut the bottom off a plastic pail or used plant container. It’s also useful when you need to water or fertilize – start in the can. A collar also creates a barrier to thwart cutworms from choking off your plants.
This year, I’m using a double cage system. First place a tomato cage over the plant and collar, then place a peony cage over the tomato cage. This offers more support for the fruiting branches. No doubt I will also need to stake the cages to a fence post or they will inevitably tip over at some point in the summer. When the soil warms up a bit more, a layer of straw will be placed around the plants to avoid soil splash.
Many of the foliar issues tomato plants have are soil-borne and splashed onto the lower leaves when it rains or when you water. Mulch material helps to keep that from happening. You can also spray your plants with a fungicide which will help prevent many foliage issues. Once problems start, there is usually no fixing them. The only hope is that you can pick some fruits before the plant croaks.
Straw mulch also helps to reduce evaporation by up to 80%. The soil below stays crumbly and perfectly moist to allow for easy root growth. Less watering means more time for weeding. Reducing soil moisture fluctuations also helps to reduce blossom end rot. Ever notice a brown/black leathery-looking spot on the bottom of peppers or tomatoes? It’s likely blossom end rot which is a disorder. Uneven watering can create a calcium deficiency which leads to the fruits being deformed. Correct the watering, correct the problem. Toss the bad fruits and the rest should be okay.
Asparagus patch still kicking
Asparagus galore this year with timely rains. So far rain has been right on in comparison to last year when it was very dry at this time. When the asparagus spears start to slow down, let them go into seed production. Allow the ferns to develop and stand all season. Resist mowing or cutting back until after harvest. My asparagus patch is 20 years old and still producing lots.
Planting shrubs and trees requires thought
A question I have had a few times recently is what is the best time to plant shrubs? If you’re able to water once a week and will actually do it, then any time of year for a containerized plant. If your shrubs will be in outlying areas – like many of mine were last year – then I would wait until fall. My method is to purchase what I want, keep them staged near the house so they can be watered daily while in pots, then plant them in the fall when the water demand is less and shrubs are going into dormancy. All of my 30 or more shrubs that were fall-planted lived through the winter just fine.
If you’re thinking of moving large trees using a spade, then fall is better for large trees. Smaller trees aren’t as affected if the majority of the root system is contained within the spaded root ball. Wild-grown trees are marginally successful. Their roots can be going in any direction. Plants that initially were installed from a pot will have more of a defined root ball directly under the tree versus a wild tree.
Farmers Market in town
Have you stopped by the farmers market yet? The Mankato Farmers Market is open for the 2022 season located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street.
The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m. until noon through October. Stop by for vegetable and flowering plants grown locally, asparagus, homemade soap products, pottery by Barb Page, baked goods (by me at Market Bakery), textiles at Finnspiration & Juniper Berries, maple syrup, Moody Bees honey, handcrafted items, fresh herbs from Under the Sun Herbs, bouquets by Stone Hearth Farm & Garden, Birdhouse gourds by Musser Produce, Rebel Rooster’s mushrooms, Beans local brewed coffee, spice mixes, farm fresh eggs, locally grown meats from J & D Farms and Tom’s breakfast sandwich.
Weekday markets are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-6 p.m. starting June 7.
