Minnesota State junior point guard Joey Batt has been named to the All-Central Region women's basketball second team, it was announced Thursday.
Batt, who has started all 29 games, leads the Mavericks with 16.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game. She has eight games of 20 points or more, with a career-high 32 points in a game against Southwest Minnesota State.
Batt has already received All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first-team honors and was named the league's defensive player of the year.
Minnesota State (25-4) plays Central Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament on Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Duluth.
