LA CROSSE, WIS. — Evan Berkey and Cole Andavolgyi were both hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated La Crosse 5-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday.
Matthew Higgins hit a solo homer in the first inning, but La Crosse tied the game in the second.
Preston Clifford’s RBI single helped the MoonDogs regain the lead at 3-1 in the third inning. However, La Crosse tied the game at 3 with two runs in the fifth.
Earlier Tuesday, the MoonDogs won 8-1 in a game that was suspended in the fifth inning Monday, with Mankato leading 3-0.
Adrian Torres hit a two-run homer, giving him two hits and four RBIs in the game. Clifford had three hits, including a double.
The MoonDogs (20-8) play at St. Cloud on Wednesday, starting at 7:05 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.