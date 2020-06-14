The Free Press
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran will add five former athletes to its Athletic Hall of Fame, it was announced last week.
The five will be officially recognized at the annual Hall of Fame banquet on Friday, Oct. 2.
Steffanie (Whittet) Dietz played volleyball for Bethany in 1993-94, and softball in 1994-95. In volleyball, the Vikings were two-time Minnesota Community College Conference champions, two-time Regional Champions, and two-time National Tournament participants. In softball, Bethany was the 1995 MCCC Champions, 1994 Regional champions and made an appearance in the National Tournament in 1995. Dietz was named an All-American in 1995.
Dan Houck played soccer from 1989-90, helping Bethany win the 1989 regional championship. He was a two-time all-region and two-time All-American selection. Houck later played for the Minnesota Thunder for four years.
Tony Lane played baseball from 2002-03, and Bethany won the region championship in each season. He was an All-MCCC honoree, two-time All-South Division, two-time All-Region selection and third-team All-American in 2003. He then played at South Dakota State.
Andy Radatz played soccer from 1983-84, and Bethany won the 1984 Regional Championship. As a defender, he was a two-time all-region selection and named first-team All-American in 1984. The 1984 squad set the record of fewest goals allowed in a season, and the Vikings were 31-8-1 in his two seasons.
Amy (Schroeder) Veenhof played volleyball from 1998-99 and softball in 1999 and 2000. In volleyball, she was a two-time all-state selection, two-time MCCC All-Tournament, two-time MCCC first-team All-Southern Division, a two-time member of the all-region team and honorable mention All-American in 1999. In softball, she was two-time all-state selection, named to the MCCC all-tournament team both seasons, a two-time MCCC first-team All-Southern Division and two-time All-Region honoree. She wnt on to play volleyball and softball at Huron University and received Academic All-American honors.
