MANKATO — The fourth-seeded Bethany Lutheran baseball team will play Wisconsin-La Crosse in the first round of the NCAA Division III baseball tournament at 11 a.m. Friday at La Crosse, it was announced Monday.
The Vikings beat Crown 7-3 Sunday to win the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament and qualify for the national tournament.
On the other side of the double-elimination pod, second-seeded Buena Vista will play third-seeded Bethel at 2:30 p.m. Friday at La Crosse.
