MANKATO — Brian Smith was one four Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball players to reach double figures, scoring 20 points on Tuesday, but the Vikings fell to Buena Vista 92-76 in a nonconference game at the BLC Sports and Fitness Center.
Cire Mayfield scored 16 points and six assists for the Vikings. Jared Milinkovich had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Tevin Nelson had 12 points.
The Beavers led 56-36 at halftime, making 13 of their 18 3-pointers, and cruised from there, leading by as much as 30 points in the second half. Timothy Jeffries scored 26 points, one of five Buena Vista players in double figures.
The Vikings (1-1) will play Saturday against St. Olaf in Northfield.
