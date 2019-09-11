NORTHFIELD — The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team was swept in three sets by St. Olaf in a nonconference volleyball match on Wednesday.
The Oles won 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
Katelyn Lannom led the winners with 12 kills.
The Vikings were led by Alexis Morsching with seven kills. Kalli Mathiasen finished with nine assists. Veeva Lee led the defense with 18 digs.
Bethany (3-6) will be in action again on Friday when it goes to the Wisconsin-Platteville Invitational. The Vikings will play Wisconsin Lutheran and Olivet on Friday and Augustana (Illinois) and UW-Platteville on Saturday.
