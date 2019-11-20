MANKATO — Trenton Krueger had 10 points
and 14 rebounds to lead
a balanced Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team past Luther 88062 in a nonconference game Wednesday at the Sports
& Fitness Center.
Brian Smith led Bethany with 13 points, while Kaden Vaughn and Justin Schrupp each scored 12. Jared Milinkovich had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Cire Mayfield had 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
The Vikings shot 47.3%, making 12 of 33 from 3-point range, while Luther shot 30.3%, including 5 of 26 on 3-pointers. Bethany had a 54-40 rebounding advantage.
Bethany (2-2) plays an exhibition game Saturday at Winona State.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.