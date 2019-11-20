Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of rain and snow in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.