SUPERIOR, WIS. — The Bethany Lutheran volleyball season ended Monday as the Vikings were swept 25-19, 25-12, 25-18) by Wisconsin-Superior in the quarterfinals of the UMAC tournament.
Bethany's season ends with a record of 11-17.
Megan Rutt and Alexis Morsching had 11 kills for the Vikings. Rutt ends her career ranked third in school history in kills with 1,326. Brittany Sanders recorded 29 assists, and Veeva Lee led the defense with 16 digs.
