MANKATO — Megan Rutt had 12 kills to lead the Bethany Lutheran volleyball team to a three-set UMAC sweep over North Central on Thursday in the final match of the regular season.
The Vikings won 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.
Alexis Morsching had eight kills for Bethany. Veeva Lee finished with five ace serves and nine digs. Brittany Sanders had 26 set assists.
Bethany (11-16, 4-4 in UMAC) will play a UMAC tournament match on Monday at Wisconsin-Superior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.