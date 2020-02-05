Olson nets 23 as Bethany wins
MINNEAPOLIS — Abby Olson finished with 23 points, as the Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team beat North Central in a UMAC game 80-77 Wednesday.
Bethany had a nine-point lead through three quarters, but the Rams battled back. Olson hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Hanna Geistfeld had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Laura Ellinghuysen added 10 points for Bethany
Both teams shot 44.6% from the field.
The Vikings (18-2, 11-1) play Wednesday at Northwestern in St. Paul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.