MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran’s Aliya Kehler has been named the player of the week by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the first time in program history one of the Vikings softball players has received the honor.
Kehler, a first-year catcher from Altona, Manitoba, was 10 for 12 (.840) with a double, two home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs scored in four games, all of which were Upper Midwest Athletic Conference wins against Martin Luther and North Central.
The Vikings (20-11, 12-0 in UMAC), which has won 15 straight games, played a doubleheader at home Tuesday against Northwestern.
The Free Press
