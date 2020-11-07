Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Sunny and windy. High 73F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.