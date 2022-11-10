NEW ULM — David Biedenbender, longtime teacher and coach at Minnesota Valley Lutheran, has been hired as the athletic director at Martin Luther, it was announced Thursday.
Biedenbender has been serving as interim athletic director since the death of Jim Unke in July.
Biedenbender had been a physical education teacher, basketball coach and admissions counselor at Martin Luther since 2017. Before that, he was a teacher and coached girls basketball for 16 years at MVL.
Biedenbender is a 1988 graduate of Martin Luther and recently earned a Master's degree in Educational Leadership with an emphasis in Sports Management from Winona State.
