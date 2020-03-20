The Associated Press
Leaders from Congress and the White House buckled down for high-stakes negotiations Friday on a mammoth $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package as President Donald Trump lashed out over questions of his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
The undertaking on Capitol Hill is the most ambitious federal effort yet to shore up households and the U.S. economy as the pandemic and its nationwide shutdown grips the country. The goal is passage by Monday.
“Our nation needs a major next step, and we need it fast,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Despite the enormous pressure on Washington, the challenges are apparent as lawmakers labor over eye-popping sums and striking federal interventions, surpassing even the 2008-09 bank bailout and stimulus.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin launched talks on Capitol Hill, using as a starting point McConnell’s offer from Republicans, which aims to pump billions into $1,200 direct checks to Americans and billions for small businesses to pay idled workers during the global pandemic.
But Mnuchin also and conferred privately Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as the two leaders pressed for Democratic priorities. Preliminary Senate votes could come Sunday.
As the nation braces for a healthcare crisis and national recession, Democrats say the GOP leader’s plan is insufficient, arguing for greater income support for workers and a “Marshall Plan” for the U.S. healthcare industry, which is preparing for an onslaught of newly sick patients.
In Friday phone calls with Trump, Schumer said the president “was open” to many of the Democratic ideas, including the surge of resources of hospitals and healthcare workers.
“We can’t waste a day,” Schumer added. “I told the president we need to come together and cooperate in this time of crisis. He agreed.”
Talks are expected to push into the night.
Trump welcomed the stimulus plan, believing it is needed to stabilize the economy.
The administration also announced a further closing the nation’s border, as the U.S. and Mexico agreed to limit crossings to all but essential travel and trade, while the U.S. moved to restrict entry to anyone without documentation.
But Trump spent much of Friday’s daily briefing in a fury, an angry president lashing out at reporters questions.
When one reporter noted the hard facts in the U.S. — that more than 200 are dead, more than 14,000 infected and millions scared — and asked what the president would tell a worried nation, Trump responded, “I say that you’re a terrible reporter.”
Trump also sowed further confusion about whether he is using the powers of the Defense Production Act to force American businesses to manufacture needed medical supplies.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, and Trump broke openly during the White House briefing on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus. Trump said he believed that a combination of medications he announced Thursday would work to treat the virus. Fauci said no such declaration could be made without testing, again highlighting the sharp divide between data-driven health officials and a president who admits he follows his gut.
