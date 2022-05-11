Even as we go about our routine activities — whether it be making dinner, caring for children or painting a mural — it’s hard to escape COVID-19 and the pandemic that has held many of us hostage for more than two years.
That’s what muralist Lisa Bierer discovered when she started some works between New Year’s Day and the end of April 2022.
“I started without preconceived ideas,” she writes in her artist’s statement, “and decided to just do what came to mind every day. After a few weeks, it became apparent that I had something to say about life events since 2020.”
Her canvas isn’t the only thing that’s big when Bierer works. And when she was about five hours into a 30-foot hanging, she realized she was thinking big, about forest fires. It was an easy connection, she said, from a wildfire to the awful happenings of the last few years, including isolation, civil unrest, war, death and more.
Bierer’s exhibit of works created during this time, called “Layer By Layer,” is on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter May 13-June 15. She will be featured on KMSU Radio 89.7 FM 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
Just as that forest fire realization brought on thoughts of pain and despair, it also brought forward the ideas that new growth follows such devastating events.
“Beautiful things. In these two years we’ve all heard of it and experienced some: medical breakthroughs, social action, great compassion, love and giving, new movements,” she wrote in her statement.
Through her works she is attempting to “stamp out every wildfire that starts,” she said in an interview. “We can have hope … we just have to keep our eyes open and see the small signs of growth.”
Since 2000, Bierer has been working full-time as a visual artist. She has painted murals in all types of commercial and residential spaces, including throughout the VINE Faith in Action building in downtown Mankato.
In 2013, she received the first of four grants that allowed her to pursue a different focus in her painting, she said. She attended workshops, has done special projects and has created bodies of work to exhibit.
She has had many solo and one shared exhibit in this region and in St. Paul, and has been commissioned by other grant recipients for their projects.
“Most of the pieces in this exhibit are collages,” she said. “All are a combination of painting and mono-printed papers … even old projects are used.
“I think the work is positive in nature, although I was aware of some feelings of grief, frustration and loss from the last few years. As everyone does.”
Although many are “normal hanging sizes,” she has one 30-foot, two 20-foot and a few that are 3-by-7 feet.
