MANKATO — An Earth Day celebration Friday at the Blue Boat bar aims to raise awareness of Minnesota River conservation efforts and spread some love for Mother Earth.
The event, playfully titled Water on Earth Day, will give people a chance to learn about new legislation for the Water Storage Program. The Bockfest Boys also will perform at the event.
Scott Sparlin, executive director of the Coalition for a Clean Minnesota River (and also of the Bockfest Boys), says efforts to establish the Water Storage Program, a new initiative that just received $5 million from the state Legislature, have been ongoing for years.
“We tried for years to get this water storage program off the ground and we were successful last legislative session,” Sparlin said. “And that is what I will be giving an update about.”
The Water Storage Program addresses erosion problems in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota is the river most in need of erosion mitigation.
Sparlin said they’re seeking proposals for infrastructure plans to aid in water storage.
“The need for the program was recognized because we are receiving larger rains and for each rain event, a greater portion of it runs off than ever before,” Sparlin said. “As a result, all of the waterways in the Minnesota Basin are getting wider, deeper, and ravines are growing in width and length.”
Sparlin says 80 acres disappear annually due to river bank erosion. Getting erosion under control requires major steps, such as holding water back temporarily and delaying the time it takes for it to reach streams, and by allowing water to soak in, thereby reducing the volume reaching the stream. They’re seeking proposals to accomplish those goals.
In addition to Sparlin’s update, several guest speakers are scheduled including former Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges, and Geri Nelson, the widow of Darby Nelson, who wrote a book about environmental issues facing the Minnesota River. Also appearing will be John Hickman, who helped Nelson finish his book.
Sparlin’s band, the Bockfest Boys, will perform from 7-10 p.m., after the speakers.
