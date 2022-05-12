ST. LOUIS — In a must-win Game 6 in the Western Conference first round, the Minnesota Wild were trailing the St. Louis Blues 4-1 midway through the third period.
The Free Press was not able to get the final result due to deadline. See the final result and full story at mankatofreepress.com.
The Blues led the best-of-seven series 3-2 entering play Thursday.
After taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, St. Louis scored three times in the second to take a 4-0 lead.
Matt Dumba had the lone goal for the Wild.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.